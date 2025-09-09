What is USAR’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

In the current trading session, USA Rare Earth Inc’s (USAR) stock is trading at the price of $14.22, a gain of 5.14% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -28.92% less than its 52-week high of $20.00 and 155.67% better than its 52-week low of $5.56. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -28.49% below the high and +5.59% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, USAR’s SMA-200 is $11.82.

How does USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 5 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.60 in simple terms.

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ: USAR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 38.96% of shares. A total of 57 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 29.27% of its stock and 47.95% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 845.49 shares that make 0.87% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 11.94 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 295.19 shares of USAR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.30%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 4.17 million.

An overview of USA Rare Earth Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) traded 5,691,845 shares per day, with a moving average of $15.39 and price change of -1.36. With the moving average of $13.71 and a price change of +2.89, about 5,600,268 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, USAR’s 100-day average volume is 3,884,826 shares, alongside a moving average of $12.37 and a price change of +0.55.