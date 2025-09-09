What is the investor’s view on Omada Health Inc (OMDA)?

While Omada Health Inc has underperformed by -1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMDA rose by 4.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.40 to $14.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.60% in the last 200 days.

On September 05, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking Omada Health Inc (NASDAQ: OMDA) recommending Neutral. A report published by Needham on July 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for OMDA. Morgan Stanley also rated OMDA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2025. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on July 01, 2025, and assigned a price target of $19. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OMDA, as published in its report on July 01, 2025. Evercore ISI’s report from July 01, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $21 for OMDA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Omada Health Inc (OMDA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Omada Health Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OMDA is recording an average volume of 810.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.38%, with a gain of 1.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.11, showing growth from the present price of $24.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMDA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Omada Health Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 68.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.