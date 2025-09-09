Subscribe
What is LIMN’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

In the current trading session, Liminatus Pharma Inc’s (LIMN) stock is trading at the price of $2.44, a gain of 5.63% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -92.75% less than its 52-week high of $33.66 and 6.09% better than its 52-week low of $2.30. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -49.90% below the high and +5.65% above the low.

How does Liminatus Pharma Inc (LIMN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Liminatus Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIMN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Liminatus Pharma Inc (LIMN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 79.47% of shares. A total of 10 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.76% of its stock and 3.68% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 73.42 shares that make 0.28% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.18 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 23.56 shares of LIMN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.09%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 57714.0.

An overview of Liminatus Pharma Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Liminatus Pharma Inc (LIMN) traded 2,437,252 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.28 and price change of -2.05. With the moving average of $5.25 and a price change of -7.05, about 1,431,351 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.

