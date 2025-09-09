Was there any good news for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) stock in the last session?

While Allogene Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALLO fell by -46.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.78 to $0.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.22% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2025, Citizens JMP Downgraded Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Citizens JMP on March 14, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Outperform’ for ALLO. Oppenheimer also rated ALLO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 08, 2024. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on May 31, 2024, and assigned a price target of $11. JMP Securities January 05, 2024d its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for ALLO, as published in its report on January 05, 2024. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

In order to gain a clear picture of Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.92, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.02M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ALLO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.26%, with a gain of 0.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.51, showing growth from the present price of $1.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allogene Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.