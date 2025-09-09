Vor Biopharma Inc’s results are impressive

While Vor Biopharma Inc has overperformed by 1.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VOR rose by 78.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.29 to $0.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 73.73% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) to Buy. A report published by Wedbush on July 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for VOR. Goldman also rated VOR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on December 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $26. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for VOR, as published in its report on December 03, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from December 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for VOR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR)

To gain a thorough understanding of Vor Biopharma Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -125.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VOR is recording an average volume of 18.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.89%, with a gain of 0.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.18, showing decline from the present price of $1.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vor Biopharma Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.