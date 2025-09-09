Subscribe
Understanding MMA stock ratios for better investment decisions

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

Currently, Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd’s (MMA) stock is trading at $2.24, marking a gain of 163.53% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -45.50% below its 52-week high of $4.11 and 273.33% above its 52-week low of $0.60. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.57% below the high and +103.25% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MMA’s SMA-200 is $1.0641.

How does Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (MMA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

An overview of Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (MMA) traded 2,797,309 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.9075 and price change of +0.6859. With the moving average of $1.0313 and a price change of +0.4150, about 1,646,070 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MMA’s 100-day average volume is 936,091 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9821 and a price change of +0.5750.

