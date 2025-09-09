Understanding ELPW stock ratios for better investment decisions

Currently, Elong Power Holding Ltd’s (ELPW) stock is trading at $0.31, marking a gain of 6.79% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -97.54% below its 52-week high of $12.60 and 23.41% above its 52-week low of $0.25. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -92.83% below the high and +23.81% above the low.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Elong Power Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: ELPW) Ownership Details

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holding total of 34.81 shares that make 0.08% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 11319.0.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 23.42 shares of ELPW, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.05%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 7616.0.

An overview of Elong Power Holding Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Elong Power Holding Ltd (ELPW) traded 4,133,836 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3271 and price change of -3.6790. With the moving average of $2.0759 and a price change of -0.6399, about 2,788,058 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ELPW’s 100-day average volume is 1,699,575 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.4932 and a price change of -1.8790.