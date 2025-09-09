Subscribe
Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) requires closer examination

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Tourmaline Bio Inc has overperformed by 12.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TRML rose by 48.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.79 to $11.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 64.48% in the last 200 days.

On April 23, 2025, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TRML) recommending Buy. A report published by Wedbush on March 06, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TRML. BMO Capital Markets also rated TRML shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 11, 2024, but set its price target from $48 to $49. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TRML, as published in its report on December 15, 2023. H.C. Wainwright’s report from December 04, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $48 for TRML shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML)

One of the most important indicators of Tourmaline Bio Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 24.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TRML is recording 201.71K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.82%, with a gain of 28.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.20, showing growth from the present price of $30.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TRML is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tourmaline Bio Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

