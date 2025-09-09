Subscribe
Companies
The Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Rocket Lab Corp has overperformed by 4.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RKLB rose by 87.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.44 to $5.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 64.41% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) recommending Hold. Needham also rated RKLB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 25, 2025. Morgan Stanley July 15, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for RKLB, as published in its report on July 15, 2024. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Rocket Lab Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RKLB is registering an average volume of 23.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.86%, with a loss of -1.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.00, showing growth from the present price of $47.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RKLB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rocket Lab Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

