3 min.Read

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) stock crossing the finish line today

Currently, Summit Therapeutics Inc’s (SMMT) stock is trading at $19.31, marking a fall of -0.69% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -47.68% below its 52-week high of $36.91 and 24.18% above its 52-week low of $15.55. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -36.07% below the high and +2.65% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SMMT’s SMA-200 is $22.07.

How does Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 15 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.33 in simple terms.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT): Earnings History

If we examine Summit Therapeutics Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.57, beating the consensus of -$0.07. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.5, resulting in a -721.43% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.57 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.07. That was a difference of -$0.5 and a surprise of -721.43%.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 4 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.09 and -0.21 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.15 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.08 and also replicates -87.50% growth rate year over year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 84.30% of shares. A total of 328 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 13.56% of its stock and 86.34% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund, Inc. holding total of 2.75 shares that make 0.37% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 52.97 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 2.42 shares of SMMT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.33%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 46.58 million.

An overview of Summit Therapeutics Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) traded 3,942,523 shares per day, with a moving average of $24.87 and price change of -9.04. With the moving average of $25.67 and a price change of -1.39, about 3,395,403 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SMMT’s 100-day average volume is 4,241,953 shares, alongside a moving average of $24.54 and a price change of -5.41.

