STEC’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

Santech Holdings Ltd. ADR (STEC)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 245.45% from the previous close with its current price standing at $2.28. Its current price is -29.85% under its 52-week high of $3.25 and 635.37% more than its 52-week low of $0.31. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.75% below the high and +447.47% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, STEC’s SMA-200 is $0.9503.

How does Santech Holdings Ltd. ADR (STEC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 2.71 in simple terms.

Santech Holdings Ltd. ADR (STEC): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 4 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.45 and -0.49 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.47 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.33 and also replicates -42.42% growth rate year over year.

Santech Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: STEC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Santech Holdings Ltd. ADR (STEC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.43% of its stock and 0.43% of its float.

Sep 30, 2024, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holding total of 6.91 shares that make 0.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 14033.0.

An overview of Santech Holdings Ltd. ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Santech Holdings Ltd. ADR (STEC) traded 3,404,917 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.7297 and price change of +2.0699. With the moving average of $0.7538 and a price change of +1.8400, about 1,377,641 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, STEC’s 100-day average volume is 713,000 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8813 and a price change of +1.5200.