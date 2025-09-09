SOS’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

In the current trading session, SOS Limited ADR’s (SOS) stock is trading at the price of $1.33, a gain of 10.83% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -91.42% less than its 52-week high of $15.51 and 30.39% better than its 52-week low of $1.02. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -45.23% below the high and +29.41% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SOS’s SMA-200 is $5.7109.

It is also essential to consider SOS stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.02 for the last year.SOS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.01, resulting in an 0.02 price to cash per share for the period.

How does SOS Limited ADR (SOS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

SOS Limited ADR (NYSE: SOS) Ownership Details

Nov 30, 2024, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF holding total of 3.96 shares that make 0.14% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 5582.0.

An overview of SOS Limited ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests SOS Limited ADR (SOS) traded 195,111 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.6150 and price change of -0.8200. With the moving average of $4.1593 and a price change of -4.3700, about 176,752 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SOS’s 100-day average volume is 97,383 shares, alongside a moving average of $4.8860 and a price change of -3.0900.