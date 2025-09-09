Subscribe
Finance
3 min.Read

Should investors be concerned about LAR’s high price-to-sales ratio?

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

In the current trading session, Lithium Argentina AG’s (LAR) stock is trading at the price of $3.16, a fall of -4.24% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -20.20% less than its 52-week high of $3.96 and 84.80% better than its 52-week low of $1.71. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -17.15% below the high and +2.98% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, LAR’s SMA-200 is $2.54.

How does Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 9 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.78 in simple terms.

Lithium Argentina AG (LAR): Earnings History

If we examine Lithium Argentina AG’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.02, slashing the consensus of -$0.04. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 31.05% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.02 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.04. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 31.05%.

Lithium Argentina AG (LAR): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 2 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.00 and -0.04 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.02 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.01 and also replicates -100.00% growth rate year over year.

Lithium Argentina AG (NYSE: LAR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Lithium Argentina AG (LAR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 24.00% of shares. A total of 193 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 20.60% of its stock and 27.10% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF holding total of 4.29 shares that make 2.64% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 13.46 million.

The securities firm GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 2.96 shares of LAR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.82%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 9.27 million.

An overview of Lithium Argentina AG’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) traded 1,444,337 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.31 and price change of -0.56. With the moving average of $2.92 and a price change of +0.97, about 1,660,289 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LAR’s 100-day average volume is 1,270,565 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.45 and a price change of +1.06.

