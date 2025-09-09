Subscribe
Predicting Revelation Biosciences Inc’s (REVB) earnings for the current quarter

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -17.38% from the previous close with its current price standing at $2.33. Its current price is -96.15% under its 52-week high of $60.48 and 10.64% more than its 52-week low of $2.11. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -22.86% below the high and +2.73% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, REVB’s SMA-200 is $10.41.

How does Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB): Earnings History

If we examine Revelation Biosciences Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$7.01, beating the consensus of -$6.15. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.86, resulting in a -13.98% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$7.01 in contrast with the Outlook of -$6.15. That was a difference of -$0.86 and a surprise of -13.98%.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 2 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -1.56 and -1.62 with an average Earnings Estimate of -1.59 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -40.32 and also replicates 96.06% growth rate year over year.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.90% of shares. A total of 7 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.67% of its stock and 1.68% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 1.14 shares that make 0.07% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2594.0.

An overview of Revelation Biosciences Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) traded 120,234 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.67 and price change of -0.12. With the moving average of $2.66 and a price change of -0.02, about 192,563 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, REVB’s 100-day average volume is 308,506 shares, alongside a moving average of $4.37 and a price change of -6.89.

Finance

Have you been able to find a good deal on Anavex Life Sciences Corporation's shares?

0
While Anavex Life Sciences Corporation has underperformed by -13.50%,...
Companies

A closer look at BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) is warranted

0
While BioAffinity Technologies Inc has overperformed by 3.02%, investors...
Market

ALKT (Alkami Technology Inc) has impressive results

0
While Alkami Technology Inc has underperformed by -1.45%, investors...
Industry

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) did well last session?

0
While Playtika Holding Corp has underperformed by -2.37%, investors...
Finance

Do investors need to be concerned about Rapid7 Inc (RPD)?

0
While Rapid7 Inc has underperformed by -4.51%, investors are...

