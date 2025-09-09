PONY’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY)’s stock is trading at $14.78 at the moment marking a rise of 4.87% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -38.13% less than their 52-week high of $23.88, and 259.50% over their 52-week low of $4.11. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.14% below the high and +10.10% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider PONY stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 52.96.PONY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 6.07, resulting in an 6.54 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.67 in simple terms.

Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY): Earnings History

If we examine Pony AI Inc. ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.55, slashing the consensus of -$0.55. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.56, resulting in a -0.55 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.55 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.55. That was a difference of -$0.56 and a surprise of -0.55.

An overview of Pony AI Inc. ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) traded 5,506,397 shares per day, with a moving average of $14.68 and price change of -0.44. With the moving average of $14.00 and a price change of +0.78, about 6,911,905 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PONY’s 100-day average volume is 11,704,012 shares, alongside a moving average of $13.67 and a price change of +9.25.