Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

LoanDepot Inc LDI’s stock price gains traction on Tuesday

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While LoanDepot Inc has overperformed by 31.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LDI rose by 86.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.22 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 133.67% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Goldman on January 09, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for LDI. UBS also rated LDI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2023. Credit Suisse January 09, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LDI, as published in its report on January 09, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from May 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.50 for LDI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of LoanDepot Inc (LDI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.27%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

LoanDepot Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.67% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LDI has an average volume of 2.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.39%, with a gain of 78.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.62, showing decline from the present price of $3.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LDI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LoanDepot Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 62.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Hot this week

Finance

Have you been able to find a good deal on Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s shares?

0
While Anavex Life Sciences Corporation has underperformed by -13.50%,...
Companies

A closer look at BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) is warranted

0
While BioAffinity Technologies Inc has overperformed by 3.02%, investors...
Market

ALKT (Alkami Technology Inc) has impressive results

0
While Alkami Technology Inc has underperformed by -1.45%, investors...
Industry

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) did well last session?

0
While Playtika Holding Corp has underperformed by -2.37%, investors...
Finance

Do investors need to be concerned about Rapid7 Inc (RPD)?

0
While Rapid7 Inc has underperformed by -4.51%, investors are...

Topics

Finance

Have you been able to find a good deal on Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s shares?

0
While Anavex Life Sciences Corporation has underperformed by -13.50%,...
Companies

A closer look at BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) is warranted

0
While BioAffinity Technologies Inc has overperformed by 3.02%, investors...
Market

ALKT (Alkami Technology Inc) has impressive results

0
While Alkami Technology Inc has underperformed by -1.45%, investors...
Industry

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) did well last session?

0
While Playtika Holding Corp has underperformed by -2.37%, investors...
Finance

Do investors need to be concerned about Rapid7 Inc (RPD)?

0
While Rapid7 Inc has underperformed by -4.51%, investors are...
Companies

Investing in Gray Media Inc (GTN) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

0
While Gray Media Inc has underperformed by -3.08%, investors...
Market

Can you now get a good deal on Vestis Corp’s shares?

0
While Vestis Corp has underperformed by -2.63%, investors are...
Industry

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) deserves closer scrutiny

0
While Kosmos Energy Ltd has overperformed by 7.41%, investors...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
A closer look at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)’s stock price trends
Next article
Results from Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) show potential

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Have you been able to find a good deal on Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s shares?

0
While Anavex Life Sciences Corporation has underperformed by -13.50%,...

A closer look at BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) is warranted

0
While BioAffinity Technologies Inc has overperformed by 3.02%, investors...

ALKT (Alkami Technology Inc) has impressive results

0
While Alkami Technology Inc has underperformed by -1.45%, investors...

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) did well last session?

0
While Playtika Holding Corp has underperformed by -2.37%, investors...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.