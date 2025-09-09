Subscribe
Companies
2 min.Read

LAES’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

SEALSQ Corp (LAES)’s stock is trading at $2.52 at the moment marking a fall of -0.40% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -77.09% less than their 52-week high of $11.00, and 715.53% over their 52-week low of $0.31. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.66% below the high and +2.66% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, LAES’s SMA-200 is $3.17.

Further, it is important to consider LAES stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 29.53.LAES’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.15, resulting in an 3.95 price to cash per share for the period.

How does SEALSQ Corp (LAES) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in SEALSQ Corp (LAES). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.24% of shares. A total of 61 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 6.24% of its stock and 6.58% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Direxion Shares ETF Trust-Direxion Work From Home ETF holding total of 140.78 shares that make 0.11% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.35 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 62.45 shares of LAES, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.05%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.16 million.

An overview of SEALSQ Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests SEALSQ Corp (LAES) traded 3,806,066 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.69 and price change of -0.31. With the moving average of $3.13 and a price change of -1.55, about 7,106,094 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LAES’s 100-day average volume is 9,835,294 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.15 and a price change of -0.01.

