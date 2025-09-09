Subscribe
It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Applied Digital Corporation has overperformed by 0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APLD rose by 82.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.60 to $3.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.78% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2025, Compass Point Upgraded Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) to Buy. A report published by Compass Point on June 09, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for APLD. Citizens JMP also rated APLD shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 22, 2025. Compass Point Initiated an Buy rating on January 28, 2025, and assigned a price target of $10. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for APLD, as published in its report on December 20, 2024. ROTH MKM’s report from October 03, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $14 for APLD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.01%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Applied Digital Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.77, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and APLD is recording an average volume of 37.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.99%, with a loss of -12.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.56, showing growth from the present price of $13.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Digital Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

