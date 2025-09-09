Subscribe
Is 374Water Inc (SCWO) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

Kenneth Phillips
Kenneth Phillips

While 374Water Inc has overperformed by 3.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCWO fell by -40.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.99 to $0.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.51% in the last 200 days.

On January 03, 2024, Maxim Group started tracking 374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of 374Water Inc (SCWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1515.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

374Water Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -160.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SCWO is registering an average volume of 1.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.25%, with a gain of 13.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 374Water Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

