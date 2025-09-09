Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

IREN Ltd (IREN) deserves closer scrutiny

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While IREN Ltd has overperformed by 0.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IREN rose by 166.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.01 to $5.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 120.49% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded IREN Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on March 13, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for IREN. BTIG Research also rated IREN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2024. JP Morgan December 10, 2024d the rating to Neutral on December 10, 2024, and set its price target from $9.50 to $15. ROTH MKM initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IREN, as published in its report on October 02, 2024. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of IREN Ltd (IREN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 158.61%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of IREN Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 27.43M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IREN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.24%, with a loss of -1.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.64, showing growth from the present price of $26.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IREN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IREN Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

