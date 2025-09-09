Subscribe
Companies
2 min.Read

Investing in Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

Kenneth Phillips
Kenneth Phillips

While Innoviz Technologies Ltd has overperformed by 17.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INVZ rose by 10.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.14 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 60.57% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2024, Rosenblatt Upgraded Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) to Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 14, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for INVZ. Goldman also Downgraded INVZ shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2024. Rosenblatt Initiated an Neutral rating on October 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $5. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INVZ, as published in its report on September 28, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from September 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for INVZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 46.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -72.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and INVZ is recording 8.65M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.19%, with a gain of 11.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.40, showing growth from the present price of $1.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INVZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Innoviz Technologies Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

spot_img

