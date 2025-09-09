Subscribe
Companies
2 min.Read

How does ZONE’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

Currently, CleanCore Solutions Inc’s (ZONE) stock is trading at $4.22, marking a gain of 20.23% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -46.04% below its 52-week high of $7.82 and 420.99% above its 52-week low of $0.81. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -41.82% below the high and +75.68% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ZONE’s SMA-200 is $2.13.

As well, it is important to consider ZONE stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 26.60.ZONE’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 34.07, resulting in an 37.72 price to cash per share for the period.

How does CleanCore Solutions Inc (ZONE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

CleanCore Solutions Inc (AMEX: ZONE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in CleanCore Solutions Inc (ZONE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 65.40% of shares. A total of 14 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.77% of its stock and 5.11% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 10.04 shares that make 0.07% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 45946.0.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 3.0 shares of ZONE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.02%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 13743.0.

An overview of CleanCore Solutions Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests CleanCore Solutions Inc (ZONE) traded 1,447,238 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.58 and price change of +0.34. With the moving average of $3.85 and a price change of +1.95, about 607,611 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ZONE’s 100-day average volume is 480,080 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.04 and a price change of +3.49.

Hot this week

Companies

Investing in Gray Media Inc (GTN) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

0
While Gray Media Inc has underperformed by -3.08%, investors...
Market

Can you now get a good deal on Vestis Corp’s shares?

0
While Vestis Corp has underperformed by -2.63%, investors are...
Industry

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) deserves closer scrutiny

0
While Kosmos Energy Ltd has overperformed by 7.41%, investors...
Finance

Redwire Corporation (RDW) produces promising results

0
While Redwire Corporation has overperformed by 0.86%, investors are...
Companies

How did 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) fare last session?

0
While 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.43%,...

Topics

Companies

Investing in Gray Media Inc (GTN) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

0
While Gray Media Inc has underperformed by -3.08%, investors...
Market

Can you now get a good deal on Vestis Corp’s shares?

0
While Vestis Corp has underperformed by -2.63%, investors are...
Industry

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) deserves closer scrutiny

0
While Kosmos Energy Ltd has overperformed by 7.41%, investors...
Finance

Redwire Corporation (RDW) produces promising results

0
While Redwire Corporation has overperformed by 0.86%, investors are...
Companies

How did 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) fare last session?

0
While 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.43%,...
Market

Is Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) a opportunity to investors?

0
While Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR has overperformed...
Industry

Investing in Vistra Corp (VST) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

0
While Vistra Corp has overperformed by 7.96%, investors are...
Finance

Can you still get a good price for Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) Shares at this point?

0
While Ivanhoe Electric Inc has underperformed by -1.24%, investors...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
IonQ Inc (IONQ) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach
Next article
CWD’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Investing in Gray Media Inc (GTN) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

0
While Gray Media Inc has underperformed by -3.08%, investors...

Can you now get a good deal on Vestis Corp’s shares?

0
While Vestis Corp has underperformed by -2.63%, investors are...

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) deserves closer scrutiny

0
While Kosmos Energy Ltd has overperformed by 7.41%, investors...

Redwire Corporation (RDW) produces promising results

0
While Redwire Corporation has overperformed by 0.86%, investors are...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.