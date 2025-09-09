How does ZONE’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Currently, CleanCore Solutions Inc’s (ZONE) stock is trading at $4.22, marking a gain of 20.23% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -46.04% below its 52-week high of $7.82 and 420.99% above its 52-week low of $0.81. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -41.82% below the high and +75.68% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ZONE’s SMA-200 is $2.13.

As well, it is important to consider ZONE stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 26.60.ZONE’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 34.07, resulting in an 37.72 price to cash per share for the period.

How does CleanCore Solutions Inc (ZONE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

CleanCore Solutions Inc (AMEX: ZONE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in CleanCore Solutions Inc (ZONE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 65.40% of shares. A total of 14 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.77% of its stock and 5.11% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 10.04 shares that make 0.07% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 45946.0.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 3.0 shares of ZONE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.02%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 13743.0.

An overview of CleanCore Solutions Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests CleanCore Solutions Inc (ZONE) traded 1,447,238 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.58 and price change of +0.34. With the moving average of $3.85 and a price change of +1.95, about 607,611 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ZONE’s 100-day average volume is 480,080 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.04 and a price change of +3.49.