How does LNKS’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Currently, Linkers Industries Ltd’s (LNKS) stock is trading at $0.56, marking a gain of 14.31% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -94.55% below its 52-week high of $10.27 and 36.34% above its 52-week low of $0.41. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.20% below the high and +33.33% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider LNKS stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.51.LNKS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.77, resulting in an 1.13 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Linkers Industries Ltd (LNKS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Linkers Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: LNKS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Linkers Industries Ltd (LNKS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 53.31% of shares. A total of 5 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.19% of its stock and 2.55% of its float.

An overview of Linkers Industries Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Linkers Industries Ltd (LNKS) traded 158,314 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5209 and price change of +0.0277. With the moving average of $0.5374 and a price change of -0.0017, about 113,721 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LNKS’s 100-day average volume is 124,593 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.5639 and a price change of -0.0213.

