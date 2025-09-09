Have you been able to find a good deal on Fossil Group Inc’s shares?

While Fossil Group Inc has underperformed by -2.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FOSL rose by 78.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.58 to $0.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 81.75% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2025, Maxim Group started tracking Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) recommending Buy. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on February 27, 2020, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for FOSL. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on August 05, 2019, but set its price target from $15 to $12. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for FOSL, as published in its report on February 14, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from February 08, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $17 for FOSL shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.23%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Fossil Group Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FOSL is recording an average volume of 542.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.53%, with a loss of -2.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FOSL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fossil Group Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.