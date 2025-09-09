Did GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) perform well in the last session?

While GameSquare Holdings Inc has overperformed by 5.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GAME fell by -10.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.87 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.70% in the last 200 days.

On August 21, 2023, ROTH MKM started tracking GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) recommending Buy.

Analysis of GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -44.55%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of GameSquare Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -231.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 10.45M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GAME stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.37%, with a loss of -2.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GAME is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GameSquare Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.