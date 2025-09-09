CNEY’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

Currently, CN Energy Group Inc’s (CNEY) stock is trading at $1.97, marking a fall of -12.08% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -95.07% below its 52-week high of $40.00 and 0.20% above its 52-week low of $1.97. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -33.09% below the high and +13.23% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CNEY’s SMA-200 is $4.52.

As well, it is important to consider CNEY stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.12.CNEY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.01, resulting in an 19.18 price to cash per share for the period.

How does CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.31% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.69% of its stock and 0.69% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackstone Alternative Investment Fd.s-Blackstone Alternative Multi-St holding total of 2.0 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3.0.

An overview of CN Energy Group Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) traded 322,157 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.23 and price change of -0.31. With the moving average of $2.38 and a price change of -0.95, about 143,563 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CNEY’s 100-day average volume is 386,396 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.78 and a price change of -1.33.