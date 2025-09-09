Subscribe
Stocks Trading
2 min.Read

Cerence Inc (CRNC)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Cerence Inc has overperformed by 2.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRNC rose by 20.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.50 to $2.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.25% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) recommending Hold. A report published by Needham on January 22, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CRNC. Wells Fargo also Downgraded CRNC shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 10, 2024. Craig Hallum February 07, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CRNC, as published in its report on February 07, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from February 09, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $40 for CRNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.77%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cerence Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.12M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CRNC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.23%, with a loss of -10.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.33, showing growth from the present price of $9.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cerence Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

