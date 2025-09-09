Can you still get a good price for Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Shares at this point?

While Tempus AI Inc has overperformed by 0.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEM rose by 137.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.45 to $31.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.27% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on April 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TEM. JP Morgan also Downgraded TEM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2025. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TEM, as published in its report on February 05, 2025. Wolfe Research’s report from December 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $60 for TEM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Tempus AI Inc (TEM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 89.57%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Tempus AI Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -97.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TEM is recording an average volume of 10.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.10%, with a gain of 5.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $74.17, showing decline from the present price of $80.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TEM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tempus AI Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.