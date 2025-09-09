Subscribe
Market
Can Whitefiber Inc (WYFI) meet market expectations this quarter?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

Whitefiber Inc (WYFI)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 15.45% from the previous close with its current price standing at $18.47. Its current price is -26.50% under its 52-week high of $25.13 and 31.85% more than its 52-week low of $14.01. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.84% below the high and +24.68% above the low.

How does Whitefiber Inc (WYFI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.50 in simple terms.

Whitefiber Inc (WYFI): Earnings History

If we examine Whitefiber Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, beating the consensus of $0.33. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.33. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Whitefiber Inc (NASDAQ: WYFI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Whitefiber Inc (WYFI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 71.88% of shares. A total of 0 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.00% of its stock and 0.00% of its float.

An overview of Whitefiber Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Whitefiber Inc (WYFI) traded 756,028 shares per day, with a moving average of $16.97 and price change of +3.62.

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.