Are Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) shares a good deal now?

While Cleanspark Inc has underperformed by -0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLSK fell by -0.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.97 to $6.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.35% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on July 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CLSK. Chardan Capital Markets also rated CLSK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 21, 2025. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on February 12, 2025, and assigned a price target of $20. Keefe Bruyette initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CLSK, as published in its report on January 27, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from December 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $17 for CLSK shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 90.81%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cleanspark Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CLSK has an average volume of 23.74M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.07%, with a loss of -3.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.98, showing growth from the present price of $9.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLSK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cleanspark Inc Shares?

Capital Markets giant Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Cleanspark Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 174.85%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.