Finance
Are AIRO Group Holdings Inc’shares a good deal?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While AIRO Group Holdings Inc has underperformed by -2.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AIRO fell by -14.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.07 to $12.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.69% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2025, Mizuho started tracking AIRO Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AIRO) recommending Outperform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for AIRO. BTIG Research also rated AIRO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 08, 2025.

Analysis of AIRO Group Holdings Inc (AIRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AIRO Group Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AIRO has an average volume of 1.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.19%, with a loss of -12.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.67, showing growth from the present price of $20.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AIRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AIRO Group Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

