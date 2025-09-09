Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) deserves deeper analysis

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Agilon Health Inc has overperformed by 5.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGL fell by -33.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.08 to $0.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.92% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2025, Bernstein Downgraded Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Citigroup on August 06, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AGL. Citigroup also Upgraded AGL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 25, 2025. Citigroup January 10, 2025d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AGL, as published in its report on January 10, 2025. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Agilon Health Inc (AGL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.92%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Agilon Health Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AGL is recording an average volume of 9.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.70%, with a loss of -1.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.28, showing growth from the present price of $1.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agilon Health Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

