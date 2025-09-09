Subscribe
Industry
1 min.Read

ABP’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

Currently, Abpro Holdings Inc’s (ABP) stock is trading at $0.18, marking a fall of -17.98% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -98.63% below its 52-week high of $13.00 and 17.68% above its 52-week low of $0.15. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -36.36% below the high and +8.49% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ABP’s SMA-200 is $0.7339.

How does Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

An overview of Abpro Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) traded 2,650,801 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2441 and price change of -0.0675. With the moving average of $0.2387 and a price change of -0.0309, about 11,033,160 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ABP’s 100-day average volume is 12,386,321 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.2364 and a price change of -0.0829.

Hot this week

Market Summary

A closer look at Vertex Inc (VERX)’s stock price trends

0
While Vertex Inc has underperformed by -3.56%, investors are...
Financial Scores

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)’s stock rises to 0.82 per share

0
While Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has overperformed by 0.12%,...
Analyst Snapshot

Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

0
While Eastman Kodak Co has underperformed by -1.71%, investors...
Stocks Trading

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)’s stock price range in the last year

0
While Viridian Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.93%, investors...
Market Summary

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) stock: A year of ups and downs

0
While PBF Energy Inc has underperformed by -6.04%, investors...

Topics

Market Summary

A closer look at Vertex Inc (VERX)’s stock price trends

0
While Vertex Inc has underperformed by -3.56%, investors are...
Financial Scores

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)’s stock rises to 0.82 per share

0
While Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has overperformed by 0.12%,...
Analyst Snapshot

Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

0
While Eastman Kodak Co has underperformed by -1.71%, investors...
Stocks Trading

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)’s stock price range in the last year

0
While Viridian Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.93%, investors...
Market Summary

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) stock: A year of ups and downs

0
While PBF Energy Inc has underperformed by -6.04%, investors...
Financial Scores

How to interpret Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (FMST)’s stock chart patterns

0
While Foremost Clean Energy Ltd has overperformed by 3.34%,...
Analyst Snapshot

Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) stock on the rise: An overview

0
While Jamf Holding Corp has overperformed by 1.77%, investors...
Stocks Trading

What technical indicators reveal about RUM stock

0
While Rumble Inc has underperformed by -4.13%, investors are...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Evaluating MBRX’s financial ratios for a profitable investment
Next article
MSS stock’s current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

A closer look at Vertex Inc (VERX)’s stock price trends

0
While Vertex Inc has underperformed by -3.56%, investors are...

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)’s stock rises to 0.82 per share

0
While Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has overperformed by 0.12%,...

Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

0
While Eastman Kodak Co has underperformed by -1.71%, investors...

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)’s stock price range in the last year

0
While Viridian Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.93%, investors...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.