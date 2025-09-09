A review of DSY’s current quarter earnings predictions

In the current trading session, Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd’s (DSY) stock is trading at the price of $3.56, a gain of 249.16% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -47.74% less than its 52-week high of $6.82 and 274.88% better than its 52-week low of $0.95. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -44.64% below the high and +314.07% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, DSY’s SMA-200 is $1.7930.

How does Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (DSY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DSY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (DSY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 87.60% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.09% of its stock and 0.71% of its float.

Feb 28, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holding total of 44.47 shares that make 0.08% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.16 million.

An overview of Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (DSY) traded 1,969,962 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.2122 and price change of +2.9222. With the moving average of $1.2739 and a price change of +2.6889, about 804,607 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, DSY’s 100-day average volume is 418,265 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.3254 and a price change of +2.4579.