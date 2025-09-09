Subscribe
Finance
3 min.Read

A look at NUVB’s current quarter earnings estimates

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

In the current trading session, Nuvation Bio Inc’s (NUVB) stock is trading at the price of $3.37, a fall of -3.53% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -17.68% less than its 52-week high of $4.09 and 118.62% better than its 52-week low of $1.54. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -17.48% below the high and +54.82% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, NUVB’s SMA-200 is $2.36.

It is also essential to consider NUVB stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 80.48 for the last year.NUVB’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.05, resulting in an 1.90 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 8 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.63 in simple terms.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB): Earnings History

If we examine Nuvation Bio Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.14, slashing the consensus of -$0.14. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0, resulting in a 1.50% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.14 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.14. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 1.50%.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 3 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.17 and -0.18 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.17 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.15 and also replicates -13.33% growth rate year over year.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 19.03% of shares. A total of 240 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 66.69% of its stock and 82.37% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund holding total of 15.68 shares that make 4.58% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 51.9 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 8.96 shares of NUVB, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.62%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 29.65 million.

An overview of Nuvation Bio Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) traded 6,489,977 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.97 and price change of +1.13. With the moving average of $2.55 and a price change of +1.45, about 5,546,019 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NUVB’s 100-day average volume is 5,637,171 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.35 and a price change of +1.36.

Hot this week

Market Summary

A closer look at Vertex Inc (VERX)’s stock price trends

0
While Vertex Inc has underperformed by -3.56%, investors are...
Financial Scores

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)’s stock rises to 0.82 per share

0
While Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has overperformed by 0.12%,...
Analyst Snapshot

Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

0
While Eastman Kodak Co has underperformed by -1.71%, investors...
Stocks Trading

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)’s stock price range in the last year

0
While Viridian Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.93%, investors...
Market Summary

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) stock: A year of ups and downs

0
While PBF Energy Inc has underperformed by -6.04%, investors...

Topics

Market Summary

A closer look at Vertex Inc (VERX)’s stock price trends

0
While Vertex Inc has underperformed by -3.56%, investors are...
Financial Scores

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)’s stock rises to 0.82 per share

0
While Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has overperformed by 0.12%,...
Analyst Snapshot

Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

0
While Eastman Kodak Co has underperformed by -1.71%, investors...
Stocks Trading

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)’s stock price range in the last year

0
While Viridian Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.93%, investors...
Market Summary

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) stock: A year of ups and downs

0
While PBF Energy Inc has underperformed by -6.04%, investors...
Financial Scores

How to interpret Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (FMST)’s stock chart patterns

0
While Foremost Clean Energy Ltd has overperformed by 3.34%,...
Analyst Snapshot

Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) stock on the rise: An overview

0
While Jamf Holding Corp has overperformed by 1.77%, investors...
Stocks Trading

What technical indicators reveal about RUM stock

0
While Rumble Inc has underperformed by -4.13%, investors are...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
What to expect from ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s (ATAI) current quarter earnings?
Next article
Experts predict IT Tech Packaging Inc’s (ITP) current quarter earnings growth rate

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

A closer look at Vertex Inc (VERX)’s stock price trends

0
While Vertex Inc has underperformed by -3.56%, investors are...

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)’s stock rises to 0.82 per share

0
While Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has overperformed by 0.12%,...

Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

0
While Eastman Kodak Co has underperformed by -1.71%, investors...

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)’s stock price range in the last year

0
While Viridian Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.93%, investors...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.