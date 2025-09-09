A closer look at KIDZ’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ)’s stock is trading at $1.32 at the moment marking a rise of 21.10% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -89.00% less than their 52-week high of $12.00, and 37.33% over their 52-week low of $0.96. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -18.97% below the high and +28.97% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider KIDZ stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 13.48.KIDZ’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 12.02, resulting in an 5.43 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Classover Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KIDZ) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 38.04% of shares. A total of 18 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 11.56% of its stock and 18.66% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 205.64 shares that make 1.14% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.25 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 59.02 shares of KIDZ, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.33%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 71408.0.

An overview of Classover Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ) traded 375,572 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.2329 and price change of -0.1603. With the moving average of $1.9179 and a price change of -1.7003, about 793,875 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, KIDZ’s 100-day average volume is 5,582,127 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.6130 and a price change of -0.1403.