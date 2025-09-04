YD Bio Ltd (YDES)’s stock rises to 18.16 per share

While YD Bio Ltd has overperformed by 33.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YDES rose by 61.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.00 to $5.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 58.38% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of YD Bio Ltd (YDES)

One of the most important indicators of YD Bio Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and YDES is recording 34.32K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 26.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 69.19%, with a gain of 35.93% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze YD Bio Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 62.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.