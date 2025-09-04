WRD’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -1.71% from the previous close with its current price standing at $8.84. Its current price is -79.92% under its 52-week high of $44.00 and 46.53% more than its 52-week low of $6.03. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.18% below the high and +4.29% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, WRD’s SMA-200 is $12.61.

Additionally, it is important to take into account WRD stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 41.35 for the last tewlve months.WRD’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.79, resulting in an 2.89 price to cash per share for the period.

How does WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 5 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.40 in simple terms.

WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD): Earnings History

If we examine WeRide Inc. ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$2.48, beating the consensus of -$2.26. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$1.85, resulting in a -1.85 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$2.48 in contrast with the Outlook of -$2.26. That was a difference of -$1.85 and a surprise of -1.85.

WeRide Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: WRD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 7.97% of shares. A total of 88 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 8.30% of its stock and 9.02% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF holding total of 2.84 shares that make 0.98% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 25.3 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 1.84 shares of WRD, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.63%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 16.33 million.

An overview of WeRide Inc. ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) traded 4,576,904 shares per day, with a moving average of $9.39 and price change of +0.19. With the moving average of $9.06 and a price change of +0.80, about 6,640,096 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, WRD’s 100-day average volume is 11,326,896 shares, alongside a moving average of $8.83 and a price change of -0.95.