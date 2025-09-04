What was Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)’s performance in the last session?

While Mr. Cooper Group Inc has overperformed by 3.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COOP rose by 97.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $203.42 to $84.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.77% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2025, UBS Downgraded Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for COOP. JMP Securities also rated COOP shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $115 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 14, 2025. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for COOP, as published in its report on January 10, 2024. UBS’s report from December 06, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $80 for COOP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Mr. Cooper Group Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.17M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for COOP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.09%, with a loss of -1.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $172.50, showing decline from the present price of $189.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COOP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mr. Cooper Group Inc Shares?

The USA based company Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) is one of the biggest names in Mortgage Finance. When comparing Mr. Cooper Group Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1.93%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.