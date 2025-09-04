What technical indicators reveal about LFST stock

While LifeStance Health Group Inc has underperformed by -2.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LFST fell by -25.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.61 to $3.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.32% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on May 27, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for LFST. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated LFST shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 08, 2025. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on April 03, 2025, and assigned a price target of $8. Goldman December 16, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for LFST, as published in its report on December 16, 2024. Barclays’s report from January 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $7 for LFST shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.56%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of LifeStance Health Group Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.57M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LFST stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.53%, with a gain of 1.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.38, showing growth from the present price of $5.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LFST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LifeStance Health Group Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 59.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.