Was there any good news for Rapid7 Inc (RPD) stock in the last session?

While Rapid7 Inc has overperformed by 1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RPD fell by -49.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.48 to $17.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.11% in the last 200 days.

On May 13, 2025, DA Davidson Downgraded Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) to Underperform. A report published by Stephens on April 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for RPD. Stifel January 17, 2025d the rating to Hold on January 17, 2025, and set its price target from $48 to $42. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RPD, as published in its report on October 16, 2024. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Rapid7 Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 155.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RPD is recording 851.38K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.75%, with a gain of 1.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.47, showing growth from the present price of $20.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RPD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rapid7 Inc Shares?

The Software – Infrastructure market is dominated by Rapid7 Inc (RPD) based in the USA. When comparing Rapid7 Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 48.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 16.76%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.