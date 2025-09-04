Was there any good news for Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) stock in the last session?

While Keros Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KROS fell by -0.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $72.37 to $9.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.68% in the last 200 days.

On June 10, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) to Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 21, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for KROS. Wedbush also Downgraded KROS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 17, 2025. Oppenheimer Reiterated the rating as Outperform on December 16, 2024, but set its price target from $102 to $63. Guggenheim December 16, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for KROS, as published in its report on December 16, 2024. H.C. Wainwright’s report from December 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $47 for KROS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49002.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Keros Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 21.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 522.34K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KROS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.02%, with a gain of 5.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KROS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Keros Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The USA based company Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) is one of the biggest names in Biotechnology. When comparing Keros Therapeutics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 50.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 39.71%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.