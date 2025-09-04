Was Haemonetics Corp (HAE)’s session last reading good?

While Haemonetics Corp has underperformed by -0.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAE fell by -31.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $94.99 to $50.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.44% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded Haemonetics Corp (NYSE: HAE) to Outperform. A report published by Barrington Research on August 08, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for HAE. JP Morgan also Downgraded HAE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $62 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2025. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for HAE, as published in its report on June 26, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from February 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $68 for HAE shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Haemonetics Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HAE is recording 801.01K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.27%, with a loss of -3.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $78.64, showing growth from the present price of $53.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Haemonetics Corp Shares?

The Medical Devices market is dominated by Haemonetics Corp (HAE) based in the USA. When comparing Haemonetics Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.43%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 113.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.