Was anything positive for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) stock last session?

While Grupo Televisa SAB ADR has overperformed by 0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TV rose by 68.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.89 to $1.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.99% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) to Overweight. A report published by Goldman on August 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TV. Morgan Stanley January 05, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TV, as published in its report on January 05, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from October 05, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4.70 for TV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV)

Investors in Grupo Televisa SAB ADR will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.09 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.15%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TV is recording 1.71M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.86%, with a gain of 14.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.57, showing growth from the present price of $2.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Televisa SAB ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.