Universal Technical Institute Inc UTI’s stock price gains traction on Wednesday

While Universal Technical Institute Inc has overperformed by 1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UTI rose by 6.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.32 to $15.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.66% in the last 200 days.

On March 28, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) recommending Buy. A report published by Truist on July 25, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for UTI. Northland Capital also rated UTI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 10, 2024. Rosenblatt initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for UTI, as published in its report on July 12, 2022. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.12%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Universal Technical Institute Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UTI is recording an average volume of 734.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a gain of 3.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.43, showing growth from the present price of $27.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Universal Technical Institute Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Education & Training Services sector, Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) is based in the USA. When comparing Universal Technical Institute Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 111.36%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.