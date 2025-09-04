Subscribe
Understanding PN stock ratios for better investment decisions

At this price, the stock is -76.63% below its 52-week high of $4.45 and 18.82% above its 52-week low of $0.88. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -69.75% below the high and +23.40% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider PN stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 4.06.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 85.08. PN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 12.00, resulting in an 37.94 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Skycorp Solar Group Ltd (PN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.50 in simple terms.

Skycorp Solar Group Ltd (NASDAQ: PN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Skycorp Solar Group Ltd (PN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 61.67% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.07% of its stock and 0.19% of its float.

An overview of Skycorp Solar Group Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Skycorp Solar Group Ltd (PN) traded 316,478 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3616 and price change of -1.9100. With the moving average of $2.2603 and a price change of -1.6080, about 231,201 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PN’s 100-day average volume is 129,745 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.4621 and a price change of -1.9700.

