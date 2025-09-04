Technical analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stock chart patterns

While Advance Auto Parts Inc has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AAP rose by 24.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.00 to $28.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.78% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, Goldman Downgraded Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) to Sell. A report published by Redburn Atlantic on June 03, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AAP. BMO Capital Markets also rated AAP shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2024. ROTH MKM Initiated an Neutral rating on October 16, 2024, and assigned a price target of $40. Wedbush October 15, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for AAP, as published in its report on October 15, 2024. Mizuho’s report from March 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $78 for AAP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AAP’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.09%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Advance Auto Parts Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AAP is recording an average volume of 2.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.42%, with a loss of -1.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.50, showing decline from the present price of $59.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AAP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advance Auto Parts Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 129.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.