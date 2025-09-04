SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While SEMrush Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEMR fell by -35.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.74 to $7.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.14% in the last 200 days.

On August 06, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE: SEMR) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Northland Capital on January 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SEMR. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded SEMR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 13, 2025. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on March 21, 2024, and assigned a price target of $17. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SEMR, as published in its report on February 07, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from January 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $14 for SEMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of SEMrush Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SEMR is recording an average volume of 1.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.45%, with a gain of 0.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.83, showing growth from the present price of $7.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SEMrush Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 73.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.