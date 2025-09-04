Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Rivian Automotive Inc has overperformed by 4.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RIVN rose by 8.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.15 to $9.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.39% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2025, Guggenheim Downgraded Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on May 14, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RIVN. Piper Sandler also Downgraded RIVN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 20, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Hold rating on March 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $12.70. BofA Securities February 24, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for RIVN, as published in its report on February 24, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from February 21, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $15 for RIVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.52%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Rivian Automotive Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -54.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RIVN has an average volume of 34.39M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.49%, with a gain of 9.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.77, showing decline from the present price of $14.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RIVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rivian Automotive Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.