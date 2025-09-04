Results from Abivax ADR (ABVX) show potential

While Abivax ADR has overperformed by 2.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABVX rose by 1042.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $82.51 to $4.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 391.73% in the last 200 days.

On July 23, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Abivax ADR (NASDAQ: ABVX) to Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for ABVX. JMP Securities also rated ABVX shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 04, 2024. Laidlaw Initiated an Buy rating on July 29, 2024, and assigned a price target of $48. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ABVX, as published in its report on May 20, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from April 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $42 for ABVX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Abivax ADR (ABVX)

Abivax ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -147.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ABVX has an average volume of 1.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.21%, with a gain of 4.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $87.24, showing growth from the present price of $83.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABVX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Abivax ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.